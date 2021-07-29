Desire (DSR) Market Cap Hits $32,592.41

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Desire has a market capitalization of $32,592.41 and $26,048.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Desire has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Desire alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,625.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,326.13 or 0.05870259 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $535.47 or 0.01351312 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.85 or 0.00355445 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00123252 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $243.79 or 0.00615243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.41 or 0.00349302 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.60 or 0.00271539 BTC.

About Desire

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Desire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Desire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Desire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.