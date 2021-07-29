Denbury (DEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Denbury to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%. The firm had revenue of $251.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.82 million. On average, analysts expect Denbury to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of DEN opened at $64.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Denbury has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $81.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.23.
Denbury Company Profile
Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.
Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.