Denbury (DEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Denbury to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%. The firm had revenue of $251.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.82 million. On average, analysts expect Denbury to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Denbury alerts:

Shares of DEN opened at $64.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Denbury has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $81.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.23.

Several brokerages recently commented on DEN. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.