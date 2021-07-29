Deluxe (DLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Deluxe has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.30 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 5.34%. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Get Deluxe alerts:

NYSE DLX opened at $44.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.70. Deluxe has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.