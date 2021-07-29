Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.29.

NYSE DELL opened at $95.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $58.11 and a 1-year high of $104.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.13.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,217,000 after purchasing an additional 150,911 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,866,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 23,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dell Technologies (DELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.