Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CFO Thomas W. Sweet Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $95.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.11 and a twelve month high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.29.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

