Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. started coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DROOF opened at $4.45 on Monday. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

