Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 98.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,343 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $1,006,240,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 635.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,346,000 after purchasing an additional 665,877 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,972,000 after purchasing an additional 522,637 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,759,000 after purchasing an additional 234,525 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.23.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $4.33 on Thursday, hitting $357.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,961. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $173.36 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $111.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

