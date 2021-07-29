Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE) Trading Up 1.4%

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE)’s share price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.67 and last traded at C$3.64. Approximately 6,546 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 11,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.59.

The stock has a market cap of C$43.14 million and a P/E ratio of 72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Decisive Dividend Company Profile (CVE:DE)

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates through Finished Product and Component Manufacturing segments. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporation systems used in mining and oil industries worldwide.

