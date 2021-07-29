Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Short Interest Update

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,100 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the June 30th total of 200,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,051.0 days.

Shares of DCHPF stock opened at $66.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.48. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $66.65.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

