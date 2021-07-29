Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,189,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned 1.31% of CONX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CONX in the 1st quarter valued at $39,880,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CONX in the 4th quarter worth about $36,087,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CONX in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,255,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,234,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CONX by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,516,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CONX alerts:

Shares of CONX stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. CONX Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.