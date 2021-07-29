Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Makes New $5.07 Million Investment in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 2.17% of Sports Ventures Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKIC. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $7,601,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,215,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $6,710,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $6,676,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,810,000. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AKIC opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.72. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

