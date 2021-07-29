Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 184,600 OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 184,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,917,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of OneMain at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth about $47,108,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,195,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in OneMain during the first quarter worth approximately $43,701,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in OneMain during the first quarter worth approximately $40,295,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in OneMain during the first quarter worth approximately $38,875,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain stock opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.07. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

OMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.92.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

