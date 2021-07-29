Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned 0.78% of Epiphany Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPHY. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,088,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,996,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,748,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,811,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,840,000. Institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EPHY opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

