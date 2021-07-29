Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,054,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLIU. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Colicity during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Colicity during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Colicity during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Colicity during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Colicity during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COLIU opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Colicity Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

