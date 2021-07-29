Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 386,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,389,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter worth $259,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter worth $323,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter worth $8,607,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter worth $2,540,000. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RLX opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.73. RLX Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $366.08 million for the quarter.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

