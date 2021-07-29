Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Sells $826,875.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.25, for a total value of $826,875.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 97,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,754. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Laszlo Kopits also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Wednesday, July 7th, Laszlo Kopits sold 8,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $935,000.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Laszlo Kopits sold 4,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Laszlo Kopits sold 12,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,260,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $85,632.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $111.45 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -796.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.73.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Datadog by 106.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.16.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.