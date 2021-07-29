Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the June 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Data I/O news, CFO Joel S. Hatlen sold 18,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $115,420.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Wells Brown sold 15,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $95,698.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,233 shares in the company, valued at $464,258.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,232 shares of company stock worth $322,008 in the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Data I/O alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAIO. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Data I/O by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Data I/O by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Data I/O by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 196,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Data I/O by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 301,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Data I/O in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAIO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 46,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,944. Data I/O has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $50.56 million, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.26.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.