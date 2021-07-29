Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. AlphaValue lowered Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a PE ratio of 111.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASTY. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

