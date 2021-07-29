Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Short Interest Update

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, an increase of 126.3% from the June 30th total of 2,320,000 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DARE shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Daré Bioscience from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Daré Bioscience by 549.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 126,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Daré Bioscience by 22.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 48,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DARE traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904,109. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $77.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.83. Daré Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. Equities research analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

