Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the June 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DMLRY traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.54. 56,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,074. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75. Daimler has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $24.46.

Get Daimler alerts:

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.