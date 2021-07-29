Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $20.99

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.99, but opened at $20.01. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 18,614 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DADA. boosted their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Dada Nexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.63.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $257.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.00 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395,268 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,197,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,333,000 after acquiring an additional 916,364 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at $20,810,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at $20,507,000. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 7,421,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,059,000 after acquiring an additional 553,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

