D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $16.40 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.90 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:HEPS opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

