D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 311,560 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,879 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Bancorp were worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Bancorp by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 340,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $911,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in The Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Bancorp news, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,102,572.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,530.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $516,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,878.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,820 shares of company stock worth $1,860,092. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

TBBK stock opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.41.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

