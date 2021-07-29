D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,570 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 1.01% of Ryerson worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,958,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after acquiring an additional 133,148 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ryerson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,384,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ryerson by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 937,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,981,000 after buying an additional 85,408 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ryerson by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 450,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after buying an additional 270,932 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ryerson by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 65,703 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryerson alerts:

RYI stock opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $565.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.