D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,972,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,713 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NR. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Newpark Resources by 228.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 354,851 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 123,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NR opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.12. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.86.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $141.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on NR shares. Capital One Financial raised Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

