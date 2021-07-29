D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 572,640 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 88.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 572,640 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 13.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,623,000 after buying an additional 2,309,890 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 741.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,415,000 after buying an additional 1,234,974 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth approximately $78,421,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 58.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,517,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,360,000 after buying an additional 929,631 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $84.16 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $85.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.84.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,435. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.93.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

