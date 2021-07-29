D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,132,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,849 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,041,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after buying an additional 275,321 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,054,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 152,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,870,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,931,000 after acquiring an additional 120,716 shares during the period. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

MUFG opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $6.02.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 12.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

