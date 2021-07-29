D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 327.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 106,288 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 30.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,928,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,797,000 after purchasing an additional 105,618 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRDM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $79,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IRDM stock opened at $40.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -409.26 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $54.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

