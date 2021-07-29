D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 71.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 310,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,951 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 321.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 63.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get REV Group alerts:

Shares of REVG opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.85. REV Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.89 and a beta of 2.69.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

REVG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 135,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,702.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 80,992 shares of company stock worth $1,251,452. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG).

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.