D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $7.04 Million Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 63,811 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.36% of CVR Energy worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in CVR Energy by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 128,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 55,214 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CVR Energy by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CVR Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 521,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVI. Tudor Pickering downgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. dropped their price target on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank downgraded CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

