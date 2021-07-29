CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 53,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 870,021 shares.The stock last traded at $75.41 and had previously closed at $74.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.62.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 205.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in CyrusOne by 76.2% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 42.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

About CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

