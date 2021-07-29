CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 53,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 870,021 shares.The stock last traded at $75.41 and had previously closed at $74.56.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.62.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 205.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.
In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in CyrusOne by 76.2% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 42.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.
About CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.
