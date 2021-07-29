Cyclone Protocol (CYC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $120,265.00

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $120,265.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for $489.96 or 0.01233276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001641 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007120 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00014175 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,713 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

