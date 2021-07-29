Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

CLXPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Aegis assumed coverage on Cybin in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cybin from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Cybin in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cybin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cybin has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

OTCMKTS:CLXPF opened at $2.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.04. Cybin has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $402.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

