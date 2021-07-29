Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $117.95 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $83.04 and a 1 year high of $133.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.84.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

