CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CURO Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 49.91%.

CURO traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.25. 4,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,676. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.73. The firm has a market cap of $718.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. CURO Group has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $20.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 29,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $479,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,117. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $839,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,253,964 shares of company stock valued at $19,972,912 over the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

