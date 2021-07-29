Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cullinan Management Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients. Cullinan Management Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cullinan Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $25.51 on Monday. Cullinan Oncology has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $59.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -4.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $329,772,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $71,699,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $47,760,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $44,833,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $44,757,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

