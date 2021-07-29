Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 172,531 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 79.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,531 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 32,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $58.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.02. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

