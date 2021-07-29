Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 601.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,936 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Agree Realty worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $748,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Agree Realty by 13.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 146.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.54.

Agree Realty stock opened at $74.78 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.75.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 32.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.