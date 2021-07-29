Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 43,310 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,310 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGY. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,296,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after buying an additional 67,856 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 661,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 223,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,800,000 after acquiring an additional 284,591 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,391,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 192,394 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGY opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 2.62. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $207.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGY. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

