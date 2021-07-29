Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 20,060 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 192.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth $74,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 634,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,801,000 after buying an additional 368,533 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at $28,514,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,819,000 after buying an additional 242,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,476,000 after buying an additional 207,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $104.57 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $108.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

