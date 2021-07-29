Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,831 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,679,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,592,000 after buying an additional 972,871 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,273,000 after buying an additional 901,788 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,858,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after buying an additional 430,912 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $72.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.27 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.29. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -514.82 and a beta of 2.56.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.28.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

