Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,912 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $178.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 12.84. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.19 and a 1 year high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.45.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.