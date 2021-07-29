Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 98,618 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 94.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,850 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,618 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,496,000 after acquiring an additional 223,082 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 26,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,159,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $13,120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 60,105 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

In related news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

