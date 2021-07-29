Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,222 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Independent Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 101.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter worth $215,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $70.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.10.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

INDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

