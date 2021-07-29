Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 5,064 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 83.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 43.1% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SNPS opened at $283.69 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.50 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.77.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

