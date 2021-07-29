CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

CUBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.09.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $49.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $27.99 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 6,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 41,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

