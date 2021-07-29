CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Director John J. Zillmer Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 220.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 94.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.67 to $36.67 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
