CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Director John J. Zillmer Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 220.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 94.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.67 to $36.67 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

