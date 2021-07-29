Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) COO Christopher Levendos Sells 4,000 Shares

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $192.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.84. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The stock has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,019,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,915,000 after buying an additional 3,787,088 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 485.8% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,731,000 after buying an additional 1,029,729 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,999,000 after buying an additional 571,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 40.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,556,000 after buying an additional 564,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.38.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

