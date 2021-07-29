Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) COO Christopher Levendos Sells 4,000 Shares

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of CCI stock opened at $192.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.84. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The stock has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.
Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,019,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,915,000 after buying an additional 3,787,088 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 485.8% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,731,000 after buying an additional 1,029,729 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,999,000 after buying an additional 571,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 40.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,556,000 after buying an additional 564,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.38.
About Crown Castle International
Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.