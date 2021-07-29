Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Short Interest Up 133.3% in July

Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CRSS stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,904. Crossroads Systems has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $68.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.85.

Crossroads Systems Company Profile

Crossroads Systems, Inc, a holding company, focuses on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. The company, through its subsidiary, Capital Plus Financial, a certified community development financial institution and certified B-Corp, supports Hispanic homeownership with a long term and fixed rate single family mortgage product.

