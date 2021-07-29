Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target Increased to GBX 9,400 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Croda International to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Croda International from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 7,375 ($96.35).
LON:CRDA traded down GBX 44 ($0.57) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 8,274 ($108.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,115. The company has a market cap of £11.54 billion and a PE ratio of 53.45. Croda International has a twelve month low of GBX 97.96 ($1.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,432 ($110.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,330.80.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
