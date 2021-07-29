Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target Increased to GBX 9,400 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Croda International to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Croda International from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 7,375 ($96.35).

Get Croda International alerts:

LON:CRDA traded down GBX 44 ($0.57) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 8,274 ($108.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,115. The company has a market cap of £11.54 billion and a PE ratio of 53.45. Croda International has a twelve month low of GBX 97.96 ($1.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,432 ($110.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,330.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 43.50 ($0.57) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Croda International’s payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.